'An amazing nurse' | Coworker, friend remember mother killed in Austin shooting

Amanda Broderick was a nurse at Austin Regional Clinic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local nurse Amanda Broderick was identified Monday as one of three people killed in an Arboretum-area shooting on Sunday morning.

Former Travis County detective Stephen Broderick is accused of fatally shooting Amanda, his ex-wife, along with their daughter, Alyssa. The third was identified as Elgin High School senior Willie Simmons.

Amanda's coworker, Monica Simmons, created a GoFundMe campaign to help her family cope with funeral and memorial costs.

The fundraiser reads:

Austin Regional Clinic Mourns the Loss of Amanda Broderick

It is with great sadness that we share the terrible news of the tragic death this past weekend of Amanda Broderick, LVN, her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend. Amanda was a beloved colleague who worked at Manor for three years and Centralized Triage for the last year. Her friends and coworkers at Manor and Centralized Triage will be grieving Amanda’s death and celebrating her life. She will be greatly missed by all of her many friends in the ARC/CMS family. We extend our deepest condolences to Amanda’s family, friends, and colleagues. Arrangements are pending and information will posted when available.

100% of the donations from this effort will go directly to Amanda's mother Charlene to help the family with expenses and ongoing needs. The ARC community, friends, and family wish there was more that we could do but hopefully this will ease their burden during this difficult time.

I was Amanda's supervisor for the past year and I know she was an amazing nurse, mother, and person. This Go-Fund me was set up with the sole purpose of having a way for those that knew her and worked with her to be able to do something to help her family.

As of Monday, the campaign has already surpassed its $10,000 goal.

RELATED:

KVUE's Mari Salazar also spoke with Stephanie Yell of Elgin, Alyssa's former basketball coach, who remembered Amanda as a quiet but fun mom.

"You have to get to know her, and once you get her talking, she's just fun," said Yell. "And so her mom was very supportive. She was a very good mom, very attentive, very supportive."

She said Amanda never missed a game and always cheered her kids on.

"Amanda was fun to talk [to]," she added. "And then we were just like girlfriends. And we talk about nails and we talked about our hair and just stuff like that. She was a great person. She was a good mom too, and she loved being a mom. This is hard."