'I can't believe she's gone' | Friends mourn death of 20-year-old Pflugerville woman killed in hit-and-run

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver involved is still on the loose.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Friends and family are mourning the loss of 20-year-old Alyssa Gonzalez of Pflugerville who was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver didn't pull over to help Gonzalez and friends are hoping that person comes forward.

"I know it's a scary thing to do, but it's the right thing to do. It would bring a lot of us relief," said Jordie Flores.

Flores, Julissa Gonzalez, Aleyah Escobar and Alaina Drouin grew up with Alyssa Gonzalez, and they all went to Westview Middle School together. They said they weren't ready to say goodbye.

"She was a person that you can talk to easily, and you can just talk to her about anything," said Julissa Gonzalez.

"She was always very sweet to everybody. She was very supportive, like through everything, like she was always there. She's a person that you can always count on no matter what," said Escobar.

"I can't believe she's gone," said Drouin.

"She was really free-spirited, free-minded, open-minded," said Flores. "I think she was a perfect example of the golden rule – treat others like how you want to be treated."

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, early Friday morning, a driver hit and killed Alyssa Gonzalez near Dessau Road and Tudor House Road. DPS said the driver didn't stop to help her.

DPS said witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a black or dark-colored Buick passenger vehicle. The car may have heavy front end damage to the grill and bumper. Anyone with information about this hit-and-run can contact DPS at 512-997-4100.

For now, Alyssa Gonzalez's loved ones just want to hold onto what they loved about her.

"She'll always be remembered and left with that image that she was a great and kind person," said Julissa Gonzalez.

Loved ones set up a GoFundMe for the family for funeral expenses, and Gonzalez's friends said the funeral service is set up for Saturday.