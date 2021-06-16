Alvin ISD bus driver hasn't missed a single day of work in 20 years

Ana Avitia began her career with the district in 2001 and has run the same route since her first day.

ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD bus driver who hasn’t missed a day of work in 20 years is being honored by the district.

Ana Avitia has been picking up and dropping off students on the same route in the district for two decades with perfect attendance. An she was honored at the district’s June board meeting with a commendation.

“Bus drivers are often the first and last district employees to see our students every day. After two decades of outstanding service, Alvin ISD Board of Trustees is proud to recognize Ana Avitia for having perfect attendance driving her bus since her first day behind the wheel,” shared Board President Earl Humbird.

Avitia began her career in the district in 2001 and has run the same route all 20 years.

“I have gotten to know the students and their families,” she shared. “I have had brothers and sisters and now have seen their children on my bus."

Avitia has always felt attendance was important.

“When I was a kid, I had perfect attendance in school. I wanted to get Astroworld coupons, which they gave you if you never missed a day,” Avitia shared while laughing.

“Ana is an amazing employee. She is always willing to help whenever and wherever she can. She is trustworthy and can always be counted on to be there for our students,” said Director of Transportation, Greg Bingham.

As for her future, Ms. Avitia plans to drive her bus until she retires, which she estimates is another five or so years.