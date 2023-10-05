Here's what we know about the Allen mall shooting surviving victims and their conditions

Medical City Healthcare said it was treating six patients at three hospitals from the Allen Premium Outlets shooting.

DALLAS — At least eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

Several others were injured and were being treated at hospitals.

Medical City Healthcare on Wednesday said it was treating six patients at three hospitals from the Allen Premium Outlets shooting, with the patients showing "continued improvement," according to the hospital's statement.

Here are those patient condition updates, as of Wednesday:

Medical City McKinney: one patient in critical condition, two patients in fair condition, one patient in good condition

Medical City Plano: one patient in good condition

Medical City Children’s Hospital: one patient in good condition

WFAA spoke with the lawyer representing one of the injured victims, Irvin Walker II. Walker was shot multiple times, including wounds to the chest and shoulder and had surgery on Monday, his attorney told WFAA.

According to officials, the shooting occurred at about 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Allen Premium Outlets. The Allen Police Department confirmed an officer who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area heard the gunshots and ran toward them. The department said the officer “neutralized” shooter and called for emergency personnel.

Allen Police Department Chief Brian Harvey said the officer demonstrated "tremendous bravery," and even though the department is not yet releasing his name due to the ongoing investigation, Harvey said they do plan to recognize him and other heroes in the mass shooting at a later date.

On Monday, May 9, all eight victims who died in the shooting were identified: The Cho family, Kyu, Cindy and their 3-year-old son James; sisters, 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza; Christian LaCour, 20; and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.