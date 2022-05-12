Alleged serial mail robber facing federal charges

Tony Evans, 24, is accused of robbing mail carriers in Austin and San Antonio.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of robbing mail carriers in both Austin and San Antonio was arrested Monday by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Tony Evans, 24, of San Antonio allegedly confronted three U.S. Postal Service letter carriers on separate occasions, demanding their postal keys. In two of these cases, he reportedly brandished a gun.

The alleged robberies occurred in San Antonio in July and August of 2021, as well as in Austin in April 2022.

Evans has been charged by criminal complaint with robbery of mail, money or property of the U.S. A federal district court will decide upon a sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Evans appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard B. Farrer on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and U.S. Postal Service Inspector in Charge Scott Fix, Houston Division, made the initial announcement.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the case. Meanwhile, assistant U.S. Attorney William Calve is prosecuting the case.