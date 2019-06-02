AUSTIN, Texas — A trial is continuing Wednesday for the man accused of kidnapping two sisters from Round Rock back in 2018.

Terry Miles is accused of kidnapping the sisters, who were ages 7 and 14 at the time, and taking them from their Round Rock home to Colorado.

The jury watched a portion of video evidence Monday where the teen said her mother told Miles and the girls to leave the house so she could have people over. She told the interviewer when they returned, they found their mom dead.

On Monday and Tuesday, the jury watched a video of the girls' forensic interviews the day after they were found.

The teen also told the interviewer she and Miles never had sex, which goes against the testimony she gave last week. The teen also said Miles planned to raise them like "his children."

The younger sister's interview was shown to the jury. The interviewer asked the girl about Miles' relationship with her older sister. The girl said her sister and Miles were "best friends."

Two FBI agents also testified Tuesday afternoon. James Moore discussed finding a secluded campsite in Colorado.

The jury is expected to see more video interviews in court Wednesday. They'll start by finishing a second forensic video done in September 2018 with the younger sister.

