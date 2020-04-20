AUSTIN, Texas — The joint effort from Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin, All Together ATX, announced that $1.8 million in grant funding will be disbursed to 97 nonprofits in Central Texas. The nonprofits selected are working to support communities experiencing economic and health-related hardships caused by COVID-19.

The first round of rapid-response funding will go towards projects addressing critical services, including food insecurity, basic needs, medical needs, employment and child care. The grants range in size from $50,000 to $3,000. The application review process was led by a committee of 70 community volunteers, managed by staff at United Way and Austin Community Foundation.

Grants will be distributed electronically by May 1. A list of how each of the 97 nonprofits will be investing their funds back into the community can be found here.

The foundation is set to have three rounds of funding.

KVUE is a proud media partner of All Together ATX, and has been working with the foundation since its inception. Along with many other local media groups, KVUE hosted an all-day virtual fundraiser on April 3, and more than $4 million was raised. As of April 20, nearly $5 million has been raised.

“In this time of uncertainty, it’s incredible to witness our community come together and rise to the challenge of supporting our nonprofit sector and the individuals they serve,” Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation, said. “Thanks to this generosity, we are able to quickly deploy substantial funding to organizations helping those struggling to make rent, put food on the table or get proper medical care. However, these initial grants only scratch the surface of the level of support our community will need to fully recover from this pandemic, which is why we will continue to fundraise and distribute additional funding.”

"The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life for all of us, but no one has been more affected than our friends and neighbors who were already struggling. From school closures to layoffs, now more than ever people are in need of our support. All of us at United Way are proud to partner with Austin Community Foundation to quickly get this first phase of funding into the hands of local nonprofits on the front lines," David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin, said. “Every meal served, every hour of child care funded, every rent covered, and every support given to someone out of a job will make a world of difference. Let’s keep it going. We’re grateful to Central Texans for giving so generously, and we’re just getting started."

The All Together ATX fund was announced on March 27. In the days following the announcement, National Instruments contributed $1 million in matching funds and Applied Materials donated $300,000. Other major funders include AMD, Dell Technologies, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Moody Foundation, Powell Foundation, St. David’s Foundation and Silicon Labs. More than $543,700 has been raised through online donations from generous individuals across Central Texas and beyond.

Austin Community Foundation and United Way plan to disburse all funds raised for All Together ATX by the end of 2020. Applications for round two of funding will open this summer, with proposals due in late July.

People can learn more and donate here.