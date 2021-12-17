All northbound lanes on I-35 near US 290 shut down following auto-pedestrian crash

APD said they will remain on scene and that drivers should expect the closure to last several hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has shutdown all northbound I-35 lanes near U.S. 290 following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

According to APD, the driver stayed on the scene following the deadly crash on Friday night.

At this time, the victim has not been identified, nor have other details regarding the crash been released.

APD said they will remain on scene and that drivers should expect the closure to last several hours. In the meantime, traffic in the area will be diverted to the frontage road at Exit 238A.

Traffic alert: Northbound I-35 all lanes closed due to a crash. Traffic being diverted to the frontage road at exit 238A. #ATXtraffic #My35 #BeSafeDriveSmart — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) December 18, 2021