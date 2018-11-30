ROUND ROCK, Texas — All lanes northbound in I-35 were shut down north of Old Settlers Boulevard due to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

Police said southbound traffic is being made to merge to the right and they are encouraging the public to seek other routes.

All lanes of Northbound IH-35 shut down north of Old Settlers Blvd due to 3-vehicle wreck. Southbound traffic is being made to merge to the right. Please seek alternate routes. #RRtraffic pic.twitter.com/kWN1VOJDMV — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) November 30, 2018

At roughly 3:30 p.m., Round Rock police said one lane of traffic was moving northbound and two lanes were moving south.

Currently 1 lane of traffic moving Northbound IH-35 just north of Old Settlers Blvd. 2 lanes moving south. Expect delays for the next hour. Please seek alternate routes. #RRtraffic pic.twitter.com/xQoF5rF5lL — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) November 30, 2018

No other information was made available at this time. Check back for updates.

