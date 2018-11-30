ROUND ROCK, Texas — All lanes northbound in I-35 were shut down north of Old Settlers Boulevard due to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
Police said southbound traffic is being made to merge to the right and they are encouraging the public to seek other routes.
At roughly 3:30 p.m., Round Rock police said one lane of traffic was moving northbound and two lanes were moving south.
No other information was made available at this time. Check back for updates.
