AUSTIN — While the all-clear has been given at University of Texas at Austin's campus and Austin's courthouse, "identical, non-specific, unverified" threats have reportedly been made toward Texas State University Monday morning.

UT police swept the first floor of the Main Building where employees and students were evacuated following the threat via email. UT police said officers will continue to monitor, but the all-clear has been given to the area.

UPDATE: The sweep of the main building is complete. All clear. Officers will remain in and around the building. It is safe for employees and students to return. Our threat mitigation unit is investigating. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) August 27, 2018

The Austin Police Department said they received a bomb threat at the Downtown Austin Community Court and Municipal Court. Both of the courts were evacuated before police gave the all-clear later in the morning.

Alliance Samuragwa happened to be running errands in the area at the time the threat was cleared. He said he still gets a bit nervous anytime he hears about a possible threat after what happened in the spring with the Austin bombings.

"Sometimes when I walk around - it can happen when I am here. So sometimes that's why it makes me nervous if I heard that there was some bomb here around the building," said Samuragwa, who moved to Austin from Burundi, Africa four years ago. He said despite the recent threats, he feels safer in the city than back home, thanking the Austin Police Department.

"I really appreciate the police department because if that happened, they come as quick as possible," said Samuragwa. "They are very good about it, and I appreciate how they do their job."

APD continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available. If you see something that is out of place, call 9-1-1 immediately. https://t.co/T4ub4msDQe — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) August 27, 2018

Texas State police said the university -- along with the City of Austin and UT -- received "an identical, non-specific, unverified threat" early Monday. The campus police said no credible threat has been identified at this time.

Texas State, UT Austin and the City of Austin received an identical, non-specific, unverified threat early this morning. Texas State UPD is investigating and cooperating with Austin police. No credible threat has been identified at this time, more updates to follow. — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) August 27, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV