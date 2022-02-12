'This state is going to change the country' | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallying progressive voters for U.S. House candidates in San Antonio

The well-known New York congresswoman is joining U.S. House candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros at a rally to get out the vote ahead of their primary races.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in San Antonio on Saturday and spoke at a rally aimed at getting out the vote for progressives running for Congress.

"We’re coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th to send Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros to Congress and support community organizing across the state," the New York congresswoman tweeted.

Casar is a Democratic Party candidate for Texas' 35th Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio to Austin. In 2015, he became the youngest person elected to Austin City Council at age 24. Eddie Rodriguez, Carla-Joy Sisco and Rebecca Viagran also are running in the primary.

Casar started out by saying the race is inspired by the strength of his supporters over the last two years.

"You never gave up {and} we don't quit," Casar said. "We don't quit because we know a better world is possible."

Casar said it's everyone working together to change the state and country. And that the living conditions of the country and other laws put in place over the last two years have caused people to lose faith.

"What I found was that our greatest opposition wasn't always the other candidates or their corporate backers, that our greatest opposition was talking to people who had lost faith that this democracy would ever deliver for them," Casar said.

Ocasio-Cortez said a grassroots organization here in Texas impacted her as a kid to continue working in the community that invested in her first. Her first experiences in Texas brought her back to the state she said could change the country.

"In those years doing that work, the absolute indelible impression that was left on me is that this state is going to change the country," Ocasio-Cortez said.

She also said the thing Texas is doing different is building infrastructure, including employee strikes, unions, passing city council ordinances that are some of the first in the country to tackle state violence.

"Texas turning blue is inevitable," Ocasio-Cortez added. "It will happen, the only is when."

Ocasio-Cortez said this is not about republicans, democrats, red or blue, but instead about electing representatives to congress who care about the people they represent.

Lloyd Doggett currently represents the district, but he will be running for Congress in the newly created 37th district, which is focused near Austin.

Texans, are you ready? 🤠



We’re coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th to send @GregCasar + @JCisnerosTX to Congress and support community organizing across the state.



This one’s going to be special.

Join us & RSVP now: https://t.co/55NVE4nEpi https://t.co/26HdXdgmRL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2022

Cisneros is an immigration attorney trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Henry Cuellar in Texas' 28th Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio to her home of Laredo. Tannya Judith Benavides also is running in the race.

Cuellar is facing scrutiny after an FBI raid at his home and office in late January. He hasn't been charged, and authorities didn't say what they were searching for. A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the raids were part of an investigation relating to Azerbaijan and several U.S. businessmen.