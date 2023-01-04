New lawsuits filed in fatal police shooting of Alex Gonzales following declined indictments

A grand jury last week chose not to indict officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits have been filed against the police officers accused in the fatal shooting of Austin man Alex Gonzales Jr., according to court documents obtained by KVUE on Wednesday.

Gonzales was shot in January of 2021 on Wickersham Lane in southeast Austin. His girlfriend was also injured in the incident while their infant sat in the backseat. of their vehicle.

The two new lawsuits come about a week after a Travis County grand jury elected not to indict either of the officers – Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato.

Police previously reported that Gonzales was involved in a road rage incident with Gutierrez, who was off duty at the time and was travelling in a personal vehicle. Police also reported that Gonzales had a gun pointed at Gutierrez, which is when police opened fire, killing him.

It was also reported that Serrato was on duty and responded to the scene. He reportedly shot Gonzales as Gonzales walked out of the car and reached into the back seat toward his child.

The newest lawsuits are seeking an unmentioned amount of damages for medical expenses, mental anguish, past and future lost wages and loss of earning capacity.

Gonzales' girlfriend survived the shooting and their child was unharmed. Her lawsuits were filed against both the officers and the City of Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gonzales' parents on Tuesday also filed suit against the officers after they filed a still-pending suit against the City in July.

While police have reported that Gonzales pointed a firearm at the off-duty officer and that a weapon was found on scene, his parents' lawsuit claims he never brandished a gun.

Police footage of the encounter was released in April 2021.