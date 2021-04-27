Lawyers for APD officer involved in deadly shooting ask police not to release bodycam footage

Police are expected to release footage of the Jan. 5 incident on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The lawyer for an officer involved in a deadly shooting in southeast Austin on Jan. 5 is asking the Austin Police Department and Travis County district attorney to not release body camera footage of the incident as planned on Wednesday.

Alex Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed in the incident in the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane.

Police said Gonzales cut off an off-duty police officer driving his personal vehicle. Police said the officer, identified as Officer Gabriel Gutierrez, saw Gonzales pull out a gun and shots were fired. Gutierrez then called 911 to report the incident.

According to police, Gonzales began to drive away, and Gutierrez followed him. Gonzales eventually came to a stop. Police said other officers who arrived on the scene began giving commands to Gonzales and, as he moved around the vehicle, he tried to open one of the car doors. That's when on-duty Officer Luis Serrato fatally shot him.

Both Gutierrez and Serrato were placed on administrative leave, per policy.

On Tuesday, police said footage of the shooting was shown to next-of-kin, family members, attorneys, officers involved and City officials.

The APD is working with the Office of Police Oversight and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to release the video to the public via its website on Wednesday. The department said video materials have been edited or redacted in compliance with state law that prohibits the release of certain information and “to maintain the integrity of the multi-departmental investigation.”

It said the edited video does include comprehensive footage of the officers’ actions and is intended to provide the community with additional context about the event.

On Tuesday evening, the attorneys for Officer Serrato released an open letter, asking Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon and Travis County District Attorney José Garza to not release the footage prior to a grand jury review.

“While we support the concept of transparency in our police departments and prosecution offices, it cannot occur at the expense of fundamental due process rights held by anyone, police officer or otherwise, involved in this type of event,” attorneys Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell said.

The lawyers said they believe releasing the video is counterproductive to maintaining fairness in the justice system and ensuring public confidence.

“There is an appropriate time for evidence to be released, but tomorrow is not that time,” they said. “You are damaging the legal process.”

APD is conducting two investigations into the shooting: a criminal investigation by the department's Special Investigation Unit in conjunction with the District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation that will be conducted by APD's Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Garza has said he plans to take all police shooting cases to a grand jury for independent review.