AUSTIN, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has partnered with ScreenPlus and Vista Cinema to launch "Alamo On Demand," a 100% curated video-on-demand platform.

The video service includes a library of films for rental or purchase. Each film is nominated and personally recommended by a programmer.

“I’ll describe the scenario that sold me on the ScreenPlus platform,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive Chairman. “Alamo Drafthouse had been promoting 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' to our guests for months. We love people to see films in the cinema first and foremost, but the reality is not everyone can always make the time for every movie they want to see. This platform allows us to give folks who missed 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' in cinemas another chance to see it, which is simply an extension of our enthusiasm and support for the film. Alamo On Demand helps us to continue the conversation past the theatrical window and recommend movies we love to our community. And in these shuttered days and beyond, these rentals and purchases help support your neighborhood theater.”

The site is broken down by genres including New Releases, Comedy, Cult Movies, Fantastic Fest Faves and more. You can also see the films picked by specific staff members as well.

Right now you can enjoy critically acclaimed films like "Parasite," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" and "Arkansas."

Alamo On Demand is available now here, with apps for iOS and Android coming soon.

In the future, rentals and purchases on Alamo On Demand will provide loyalty program credit, and, as an example, immediately after theatrical screenings, guests may receive a discount on the future purchase of the movie they just watched.

Here's a list of some current and upcoming Alamo On Demand Titles:

"Arkansas"

"Apocalypse Now Final Cut"

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"

"La La Land"

"A Simple Favor"

"Knives Out"

"Dirty Dancing"

"Parasite"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

"Spaceship Earth"

"Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl, including a livestream Q&A and performance by Kate Nash"

"RBG"

"Skate Kitchen"

"Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins"

