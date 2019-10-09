AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD teacher Sheryl Southwell lost everything in a house fire that occurred on Sept. 6.

Since then, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Southwell and her family rebuild. In just one day, the campaign has raised nearly $20,000.

Southwell is described as "kind, patient, giving of herself and so loving to all of her students."

The creator of the campaign said Southwell taught two of her kids and called Southwell "one of the most gifted teachers we've ever experienced."

Donations to help Southwell and her family can be made through the GoFundMe campaign page.

