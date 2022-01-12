x
Airport travel rises past pre-pandemic levels in Austin

The data is based off of AUS's latest November travel report.

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) shows travel is above pre-pandemic levels for the first time. 

According to airport officials, almost 1.6 million people traveled through the airport in November. That is an increase of 212% from the same month in 2020.

American Airlines saw an increase of 301.4%, and Southwest Airlines saw an increase of 236% when comparing the month of November of 2021 to the month in 2020.

On the other hand, international travel has seen a decline. British Airways saw a decrease of 70.4%, and Air Canada saw a decrease of 42.5%.

Airport officials also say travel increased more than 100% when comparing January to November of 2021 to 2020.

AUS is owned and operated by the City of Austin. It supplies around 74,000 direct and indirect jobs to the Central Texas region.

