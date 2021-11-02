Airbnb announces plan to crack down on New Year's Eve parties

A similar policy was tested last year, which Airbnb estimates resulted in more than 150 unwanted parties in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — If you were planning on hosting a New Year’s Eve party this winter inside an Airbnb, think again.

It was announced Tuesday that Airbnb is blocking certain one-night reservations during New Year’s Eve that take up entire homes. A similar policy was tested last year, which Airbnb estimates resulted in more than 150 unwanted parties in Cleveland.

The plan isn’t only in use here, but throughout the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to Airbnb.

Here's how it works...

For one-night reservations, guests who do not have a history of positive reviews from Airbnb hosts will not be able to make reservations on entire home listings.

As for two-night reservations, Airbnb says that there will be more restrictions that may pose a heightened risk for disruptive parties. "We will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb," officials said in a press release.

Globally, Airbnb says that approximately 243,000 guests encountered these defenses while trying to book an entire home listing ahead of New Year’s Eve in 2020. The company also says this tactic has been embraced by its community of Airbnb hosts after the global party ban was introduced in 2020.

The company also says that similar policies were put into place in both the United States and Canada over July 4 and Halloween in 2021 and saw similar success.