AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be honoring frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with flights over San Antonio and Austin on May 12.

“We are honored to extend our gratitude to Texans in San Antonio and Austin who have been working hard to keep their communities strong,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We want Texans to look up to see the display of American resolve and know that the American spirit will prevail beyond this difficult time in our nation.”

A formation of 6 F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will conduct the flyovers as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans currently facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Videos: Blue Angels fly over Houston area in amazing tribute to healthcare workers

Watchers along the flight path can expect to hear a few moments of jet noise as the planes fly by, along with the sight of six high-performance aircraft flying in formation.

The San Antonio flyovers will start at 1:20 p.m. and last about 30 minutes. The Austin flyovers will begin at 2:30 p.m. and last about 25 minutes.

Viewers are asked to maintain social distancing practices and should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to watch. A detailed flight route is expected to be released on the day prior to the flyover.

The flyovers are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Austin-Travis County stay home order extended again as more Texas businesses reopen

Gregory, Travis McMichael charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery: GBI