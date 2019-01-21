CEDAR PARK, Texas — UPDATE: Three people have been arrested in connection to this shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cedar Park police are searching for the person behind a shooting at an apartment complex that killed a husband and active member of the U.S. Air Force.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday police said a man -- identified as Air Force Airman First Class Austin Robert Burroughs -- and his wife had parked at the Lakeline Villas Apartments when another man walked up and shot Burroughs as he got out of the car.

The apartment complex is located at 2201 South Lakeline Blvd., and police believe Burroughs' wife lives at the complex.

The 22-year-old man died in the parking lot. Police could not tell KVUE whether Burroughs and the shooter knew each other.

Police said the shooter was last seen wearing a red or orange hoodie and dark sweatpants and had a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build and average height. Authorities believe he got away in a silver hatchback car.

Dan Jensen, who lives one building down from where the shooting happened, told KVUE the neighborhood is mostly quiet.

"You rarely hear residents, loud music," he said. "In this neighborhood, you'd never think something like that would happen."

Detectives knocked on his door in the middle of the night to ask if he saw or heard anything, he said, but would not tell him what happened. He found out as the news spread later in the day.

"It's sad when anybody loses their life, whether service member or not. It's even more tragic that it happened here on our home turf," Jensen said. "You don't often hear about things like this happening in the city of Cedar Park, you know, if there were other parts of the metro area. I'm originally from the Chicago-land area, so this is more normal."

Burroughs joined the Air Force on May 30, 2017. He was based at Presidio of Monterey, California. His most recent rank and title were Airman First Class, student.

Cedar Park police said if you know anything about the shooting, you should contact Detective Kristy Whitley at kristy.whitley@cedarparktexas.gov or via phone at 512-260-4816.