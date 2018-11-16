SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department arrested three aggravated robbery suspects Friday at the 300 block of Magnolia Street.

The arrests were in connection to an aggravated robbery SMPD responded to on Nov. 14 at 6:51 p.m. at the Avalon Apartments.

A person was robbed at gunpoint by three men, each of whom had weapons.

SMPD were able to identify the men and learned they were staying in the 300 block of Magnolia St. Search and arrest warrants for the men were secured on Friday and were served by the Hays County San Marcos SWAT team at around 1:20 p.m. At that time, residents in the area were asked to remain in their homes and others were encouraged to avoid the area.

As of 3:44 p.m., the City of San Marcos tweeted that the issue had been resolved, and that there were no injuries sustained by anyone in the process. They said residents in the area are free to resume normal activity.

