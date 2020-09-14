City of San Antonio says they're not ordered to bring Chick-fil-A to the airport, despite Paxton’s statement

"The FAA has not ordered the City of San Antonio to have Chick-Fil-A at its airport."

SAN ANTONIO — Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement saying an informal resolution has been made between the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration and the City of San Antonio regarding a Chick-fil-A at the San Antonio International Airport.

KENS 5 reached out to the City of San Antonio for a response. City Attorney Andy Segovia says, "The FAA has not ordered the City of San Antonio to have Chick-Fil-A at its airport. The City itself offered to resolve the FAA investigation informally."

Segovia also said San Antonio, "Maintains that at no point did it discriminate against Chick-Fil-A. Any placement of Chick-Fil-A at the San Antonio Airport is ultimately contingent on Chick-Fil-A's continued interest and approval by the City Council. Unfortunately and ironically, AG Paxton’s false declaration of victory significantly jeopardizes the potential for a mutually beneficial and amicable resolution."

In March 28, 2019, Attorney General Ken Paxton requested the U.S. Department of Transportation to open an investigation into the City's potential violation of federal law and Transportation Department regulations when the city did not include a Chick-fil-A in the airport's concession contract.

Paxton's statement said that after discussions with the City of San Antonio, the FAA announced that San Antonio International Airport will apparently offer Chick-fil-A a lease opportunity for space in Terminal A.

Read Paxton's full statement here:

“This is a win for religious liberty in Texas and I strongly commend the FAA and the City of San Antonio for reaching this resolution. To exclude a respected vendor based on religious beliefs is the opposite of tolerance and is inconsistent with the Constitution, Texas law, and Texas values,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our great state deeply values the First Amendment, and I will defend those rights for all who live and work in Texas.”

And read The City's response here:

The FAA has not ordered the City of San Antonio to have Chick-Fil-A at its airport. The City itself offered to resolve the FAA investigation informally. The City maintains that at no point did it discriminate against Chick-Fil-A. Any placement of Chick-Fil-A at the San Antonio Airport is ultimately contingent on Chick-Fil-A's continued interest and approval by the City Council.

Unfortunately and ironically, AG Paxton’s false declaration of victory significantly jeopardizes the potential for a mutually beneficial and amicable resolution.