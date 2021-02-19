AFD warns of fire hazards after restored power in oven torches home's kitchen

Authorities are reminding residents to make sure their cooking and heating appliances are turned off when the power is out.

An apartment fire in East Austin is highlighting a hidden danger as residents in the city get power back, especially for those who are staying away from home until conditions improve.

The structure fire on East 7th St. was caused by an oven left on when the power went out, according to the Austin Fire Department.

When power was restored to the building, the oven turned back on and caused the fire.

Authorities are reminding residents to make sure their cooking and heating appliances are turned off when the power is out.

While nobody was injured in the latest fire, it is the latest in Austin as residents try to keep warm. Two people were killed and another was critically injured in an East Austin fire Wednesday while the power was out at the residence.

The AFD said it has received numerous calls from people who have lit fires in an attempt to stay warm.

"We understand that people have been without power for an extremely long amount of time and they're cold," said Brandon Wade, assistant chief of operations with AFD. "The Austin Fire Department and EMS have responded to numerous people trying to warm themselves by starting fires inside, maybe by barbecues pits or whathaveyou. That's an extremely, extremely dangerous action to do. So if you cannot warm yourself with blankets or any other heating device, we're going to ask you to try to go to a warming shelter or friend's house. We absolutely do not want people starting fires inside their house."

Here are some tips to protect yourself and your home from fire danger during the severe weather:

DO

Conserve heat with blankets or other warming devices

Go to a friend's house if they have power

Go to a warming shelter if you don't know somebody with power

Call 311 for help

Make sure all your kitchenware is turned off

DON'T

Light a fire indoors

Leave your house without checking that any heating elements are turned off

Keep heaters or other devices near flammable materials