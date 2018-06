The Austin Fire Department responded to a fuel spill on Saturday morning.

According to @AustinFireInfo, the spill happened at a Shell station on 1601 E. St. Elmo.

Re Hazmat Taskforce 1601 E. St Elmo. Shell Station. Units responding to mitigate large spill at fuel pumps. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 23, 2018

Around 10:20 a.m., crews mitigated the 15 gallon fuel spill.

Final 1601 E St Elmo. Fire crew have mitigated approx 15 gallon fuel spill. Most units clearing pic.twitter.com/T4u36CFcXQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 23, 2018

© 2018 KVUE