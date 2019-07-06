AUSTIN, Texas — A former firefighter and arson investigator for the Austin Fire Department is facing two new indictments, following a previous indictment for felony sex assault.

Marcus Reed, 48, is facing two felony offenses of indecency with a child – a second-degree felony – and aggravated perjury – a third-degree felony – according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Reed was indicted on four charges in December, including sexual assault and misuse of official information, both felonies. He was also indicted on misdemeanor offenses of official oppression and abuse of official capacity.

Reed faces two counts of indecency with a child from sexual contact after an incident that happened on June 1, 2016.

For an incident that occurred on March 2, 2017, Reed faces three counts of official oppression and two counts of sexual assault.

Reed also faces one count of aggravated perjury after he claimed he had never contacted or attempted to contact the victim when it was found that he had contacted her, according to police.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said Reed unlawfully used his official status as a firefighter to sexually assault a woman he met while on duty. The new charges are unrelated to these allegations.

Reed turned himself into the Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

A bond of $100,000 has been recommended for each charge of indecency with a child and sexual assault, and $25,000 for each charge of official oppression and aggravated perjury.

