Advocates call on Salvation Army, City officials for answers after downtown shelter closure

Residents and advocates are calling on the Salvation Army and City leaders to come up with a clear plan for those experiencing homelessness downtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — For more than 20 years, the Salvation Army's shelter in Downtown Austin has provided shelter to those experiencing homelessness - but now it will close its doors for good.

People like Carolyn Williams, a resident within the downtown shelter, has no clear steps on where to go following the closure.

"I can't stress it enough. Please give us housing!” said Williams.

The Salvation Army announced the decision to close the shelter in February, stating that the organization "can no longer offer the level of quality and care our brothers and sisters need at this facility."

Some City officials within the area said that closing on the shelter on March 15 is too soon.

"I am extremely disappointed in the short notice given to the city, especially given the critical need of this service downtown,” said Councilmember Zo Qadri (District 9).

Qadri said his office will work with the mayor's office to find a long-term solution for the shelter. Some options to help bridge the gap include having new owners of the building, creating a new entity or finding a new location for the shelter.

Some advocates think there is a larger issue at stake.

“The heart of this is a housing issue,” said Paulette Soltani, director of organizing for the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance. “Until our city begins to invest in housing for people experiencing homelessness and permanent housing and real solutions. We are going to continue to see this kind of thing happen in Austin.”

Founder and Director of Street Youth Ministry Terry Cole said that there's an even broader issue at hand: mental health. Cole explained that providing mental health services, guidance and future plan development can help those experiencing homelessness in the long-term.

"We really need a strategy that invests simultaneously in housing and a diverse range of housing options and wraparound services,” Cole said. “It's important that there be services that support people who understand homeless, who can come alongside these folks and help them grow, help them heal, and help them recover because they have a lot to offer Austin. This is a rich, diverse, wonderful place, and we need our homeless citizens to be fully contributing people.”



Many questions still remain for the Salvation Army regarding what the residents and staff's future will look like. Until those questions are answered, community advocates will continue to speak up.

KVUE News reached out to the Salvation Army to answer additional questions, but the organization instead provided a statement saying it will work to relocate everyone.

Additionally, the Salvation Army stated that the closure will allow the organization to focus on serving families, women and children at the Rathgeber Center, which opened in 2020, and the Austin Shelter for Women and Children. Currently, the Rathgeber Center has an emergency shelter with 120 beds and 23 extended-stay suites.



The Salvation Army and Major Reckline provided the full statement here:

"After several years of engagement, investigation and discussion with the City and with our leadership, we made the difficult decision to close this shelter. We can no longer continue to offer the level and quality of care our brothers and sisters need at this facility. We agree with our partners in this space, that the crisis of homelessness in our City remains an enormous challenge. In the short term, we are diligently working with each of the clients currently at the downtown shelter to help them relocate and access the care and services they need. In the long term, closing this facility allows us to amplify our focus on families and women and children who are experiencing homelessness. Through our Rathgeber Center for Families and the Austin Shelter for Women and Children, we operate 300 beds, continue to serve vulnerable families, and look forward to continuing to work with the city as a collaborative partner now and in the future."

Melia Masumoto on social media: Twitter