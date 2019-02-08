AUSTIN, Texas — An incident that occurred Thursday at the Austin Animal Center has led a group to hold a press conference, calling on the city to hire a more qualified shelter chief than the current pool of candidates.

Attorney Ryan Clinton started the press conference on Friday talking about an incident that recently happened at the animal shelter.

"Austin's status as America's largest no-kill city is now at risk," said Clinton.

Clinton described an incident that occurred at the Austin Animal Center where a dog named Marley was brought in. She was pregnant and her puppies were aborted.

Clinton said it was a late-term pregnancy, meaning the puppies may have been viable in the womb at the time.

According to Clinton, Austin Animal Center has a standard operating procedure that if a pregnant dog comes in, Austin Pets Alive! will be alerted and be given a deadline to claim the pregnant dog.

Clinton said the deadline was given and Austin Pets Alive! met the deadline with four and a half hours to spare.

Twelve hours after the email, Austin Animal Center said they just missed it and they spayed the dog anyway, according to Clinton.

Clinton said this meant the animals were removed from their mother and killed.

"This is a violation of the standard operating procedures of Austin Animal Center, it's a violation of the memorandum of understanding, it's a violation of our community ethic and it is a violation of the no-kill principles that the city council mandated back in 2010," Clinton said.

Austin Animal Center released a statement after the incident saying it occurred after a "miscommunication" and it can be found below:

"The spaying of Marley was an unfortunate result of human error. The Austin Animal Center veterinarian staff does follow a Standard Operating Procedure of scheduling animals who are not confirmed on by the deadline, for surgery the following day. A miscommunication occurred, causing staff to schedule Marley one day early. This situation has helped us identify a weakness in the communication process with our partner, and we will be implementing additional safeguards to ensure this does not happen again."

Clinton went on to talk about the cat save rate declining over the past few years as well.

According to Clinton, there is a desire among the no-kill community wanting a better search for a new chief animal shelter officer.

Clinton said the city deliberately excluded the stakeholders from the process of finding a new chief.

Clinton said the no-kill community now wants the city manager, city council and mayor to do the five following things:

Reopen the recruitment and hiring process for the position of chief animal services officer

Commit to the proactive recruitment of a larger applicant pool that includes candidates, unlike this time, with experience from mid and large-sized cities.

Eliminate arbitrary job requirements that excluded high-quality candidates both internally and externally

Conduct an analysis of the competitiveness of the posted salary range and, if necessary, adjust the posted salary to ensure attractiveness to a qualified applicant pool

Convene a panel of stakeholders, including no-kill advocates, to review the new applicant pool

District 7 City Council Member Leslie Pool sent out a statement on Friday that said the following:

"What happened yesterday at our Animal Services Center is unconscionable – long-standing procedures weren't followed – and it is now imperative that we get the right shelter director to ensure that Austin's important No Kill policies are not only protected but deepened and expanded.

It's a badge of special distinction that Austin is the largest No Kill city in America. We should not allow Austin's status to be damaged or diluted.

I trust the City Manager will get to the bottom of what happened to ensure it never happens again.

We are indebted to Austin's animal advocates – our friends with Austin Pets Alive!, Texas Pets Alive!, Fix Austin, Emancipet, and others. I so appreciate their unswerving commitment to our shelter animals."

