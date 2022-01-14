Adrienne Sturrup named next Austin Public Health director

Sturrup has served as interim director since last May and before that she was the APH assistant director.

AUSTIN, Texas — Adrienne Sturrup, who currently serves as interim director of Austin Public Health, will now move into the position permanently as she was selected to fill the role starting on Jan. 18.

The selection was announced Friday by Assistant City Manager for Health and Environment and Culture and Lifelong Learning Stephanie Hayden-Howard. Sturrup has served as interim director since May 2021.

“I am humbled and honored to be afforded the opportunity to serve this community in the role of Director of Public Health,” said Sturrup. “APH is a dedicated, mission-driven team that continues to go over and above to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

APH provides Austin and Travis County residents with services to address infectious diseases and environmental threats. The department educates the community on the benefits of healthy behaviors to avoid chronic illnesses. It has also played a leading role in the City’s fight against COVID-19, and Sturrup has been a part of the work done by the department as interim director. She managed the public health emergency response, collaborating with other City departments, local government entities, and community-based organizations on COVID 19 response efforts, and driving work on APH's Equity Action Plan.



"Adrienne and I worked together while I was the director, and I have the utmost confidence she will continue to lead the department through the multitude of public health challenges we face as we continue through this pandemic,” said Hayden-Howard.

Sturrup stepped into the position on an interim basis last year, previously working as assistant director. She was selected after Hayden-Howard, then APH director, transitioned to the role of assistant city manager for health and environment and culture and lifelong learning.

Sturrup spent the last 27 years working to promote health and wellness in community settings and has a long history of working in leadership roles with many non-profit agencies. She began working for the City of Austin in 2014 as a program manager in Austin Public Health and then served as an Assistant Director. Sturrup has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Boston University and several certifications in Youth Development, Facilitation and Group Work. She has also received training in restorative practices.