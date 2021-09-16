No patients located or treated in southwest Austin incident

Austin-Travis County EMS said at 6:20 a.m. Thursday that first responders were on the scene of the incident off West Highway 290 and Monterey Oaks Boulevard.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 6:20 a.m. Thursday that medics and crews with the Austin fire and police departments were responding to an "active attack incident" incident. KVUE received reports of heavy police activity at the Monterey Ranch Apartments on Staggerbrush Road.

ATCEMS initially said there were reports of one possible patient involved, but later said just before 7 a.m. that responders have not located any patients. ATCEMS has not treated or transported any patients.

At 7:12 a.m., Austin police said the incident was "not currently an active attack," but officers remained on the scene investigating. Police told KVUE an "active attack" is a response protocol that first responders follow when certain incidents are reported. In this case, there were reports that shots had been fired.

ATCEMS said just after 7:30 a.m. that the incident was being de-escalated and no patients have been found. Police are expected to provide an update on the incident at around 8 a.m.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and, if nearby, to shelter in place.

Massive emergency response at reported active attack near W Hwy 290 at Monterey Oaks Blvd. @ATCEMS says possibly one patient - residents nearby being told to shelter in place

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.