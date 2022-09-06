ACLU of Texas, Human Rights Campaign to share trans children testimony at DFPS meeting

Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this year that DFPS should investigative families of transgender children for child abuse.

AUSTIN, Texas — Five advocacy groups, including ACLU of Texas and the Transgender Education Network of Texas, will testify at a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services meeting Thursday.

The two aforementioned organizations as well as Equality Texas, Human Rights Campaign and the Texas Freedom Network will share statements from transgender children and their families. This comes in wake of a May 13 Texas Supreme Court ruling that said Gov. Greg Abbott does not have the power to order DFPS investigations of transgender children's families.

"Because of the harm caused to families and children, many of the families affected by these frivolous investigations do not feel safe at the DFPS building," a press release from Equality Texas said. "Yet, it is essential that their stories be told. And they will be heard."

Earlier this year, Abbott issued a directive declaring that parents providing gender-affirming care to their transgender children should be investigated for child abuse.

The directive came after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed certain medical procedures and treatments such as puberty blockers qualify as child abuse under section 261.001 of the Texas Family Code.