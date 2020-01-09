ACL Live and 3TEN are reopening, but not for live music yet

The downtown music venues are offering couples the chance to get married like rock stars.

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Live and 3TEN are set to reopen their doors to people for the first time in six months.

"We kind of all just got in a room and started trying to get those creative minds flowing and figure out a way to still get people in the building, still stay relevant with the Austin community," explained ACL Live Director of Private Events Michaelyne Escobar.

They decided on a "Week of Weddings," a dedicated week offering couples the opportunity to tie the knot. The event is taking place Sept. 4 through Sept. 20 – yes, longer than a week.

There are a few different packages for couples to choose from that include the ceremony, first dance, a backstage bash, photographer and a live stream.

PHOTOS: ACL Live and 3TEN are reopening their doors, but not for live music yet 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

The "Headliner Experience" is at ACL Live.

Couples will get to say "I do" in front of 20 friends and family members and the Austin City Limits skyline, the same skyline that Coldplay, Gary Clark Jr. and other big names in the music industry have played in front of.

The "Roadie Experience" is more intimate. It takes place at 3TEN in front of their LED screen with 10 friends or family members.

RELATED:

They are also offering "Shotgun Willie Weddings" on Sept. 20 – 30 minutes inside the venue at a discounted rate.

Safety protocols will also be in place. The venue will be doing health screenings, temperature checks, practicing social distancing, and masks will be required.

This may be the first time the "Week of Weddings" is happening, but it won't be the last.

"It's something that I think we're going to hold on to and do every year now," said Escobar.