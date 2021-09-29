ACL Fest box office opens days before weekend 1 kicks off

The box office is located on the west side of Andrew Zilker Road and opens at noon Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The ACL Festival is just two days away, and Wednesday, the box office opens.

Festival attendees can go to the box office starting Sept. 29 if they need to pick up their tickets at will-call, to upgrade their tickets or to get help with buying tickets on Ticketmaster's verified resale website.

The box office is located on the west side of Andrew Zilker Road and opens at noon Wednesday.

Just a week out from the start of weekend one of ACL, it was announced that the festival's permit had been approved by the city. Several COVID-19 protocols are in place, including proof of vaccine or a negative test and masking in some areas.

Before you arrive at Zilker Park for weekend one or two, there are things you should know, including what you can and can't bring. Festival-goers should prepare for heavy rain the first weekend.