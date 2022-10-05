After two-year cancelation, ACL Fest 2021 brought nearly $7 million to Austin parks system

A check has been presented to the Austin Parks Foundation for $6.7 million.

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Fest 2021 brought nearly $7 million to the City of Austin's parks system.

It was the first year the festival returned to Zilker Park after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced the impact at a press conference on May 10, the same day the 2022 ACL Festival lineup was released and the three-day tickets went on sale.

As part of the press conference, a check was presented to the Austin Parks Foundation for $6.7 million. The Austin Parks Foundation has partnered with the music festival since 2005. So far, more than $40 million has been generated through the festival for Austin's parks, trails and green spaces for things like upkeep of the parks, grant programs, development and much more.

Of course, the festival also boosts businesses during the two-week period.

In 2018, the festival contributed more than $264 million to the Austin economy. That's around $10 million more than the previous year in 2017. In 2019, it was $291 million. Meanwhile, the total economic impact for the 2021 festival was $345 million, marking the first time the total surpassed $300 million.

Hours before the mayor's press conference, the festival announced the 2022 lineup. This year's festival will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks and Lil Nas X. Other big names scheduled to play this year's fest are Texas' own Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume and Paramore. Check out the full lineup.

Three-day tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday – and you'll want to be ready if you're looking to snag some. Last year, Weekend 1 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale and tickets were sold out for both weekends by 3 p.m., three hours after ticket sales began. When single-day tickets went on sale a few days later, they also sold out in record time.