Dozens of car accidents reported in Williamson County Thursday morning, but roads are looking better

The Round Rock Police Department responded to over 20 car accidents Thursday morning when some roads were slick.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a Winter Weather Advisory in Central Texas, some elevated roads saw icing Thursday. In Williamson County, some overpasses were closed temporarily.

KVUE reached out to the Round Rock Police Department. They said they had a busy morning. From Thursday morning up until about 1 p.m., RRPD said they responded to over 20 car crashes.

The Georgetown Police Department said Thursday between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. that they had already responded to over 15 car accidents.

Wednesday night, some Central Texas schools decided to delay or cancel class for the day.

Leander ISD was one district that decided to stay open. Amanda Quillen said Thursday morning that she was sending her daughter to school on the bus and she slipped on the sidewalk. The sidewalk was lightly glazed with ice. They didn't even notice.

"I ended up driving her to school, and the roads were fine," said Quillen. "You know, I think ... any dirt pavement was still wet rather than icy. It seemed like ... the sidewalks in some schools were probably the same, you know, a little bit treacherous this morning."

Lauren Young, another Leander ISD parent, heard a crash Thursday and decided to avoid the roads.

"I got the notification that Leander was staying open at about 5 this morning," said Young. "I live very close to 183 and heard a crash and was very unfortunate. I have the privilege and the ability to keep my oldest [child] home. I'm going to do that to free up the roads for those who have to be in them."

Young said the roads have cleared up by where she lives. We reached out to Leander ISD to ask about the slick sidewalks on campus. The district said it made sure to weatherize the sidewalks with time, adding salt to as many places as possible.