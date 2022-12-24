Accidental fire leaves four people displaced

The fire was determined to be accidental and was started by an electrical malfunction in the microwave fan. None of the residents within the home were injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced.

At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire.

When on the scene, firefighters discovered that the fire had originated in the kitchen and crews were working on overhaul and getting the smoke out of the home.

At 1:54 p.m., AFD sent out another update stating that the fire was determined to be accidental and was started by an electrical malfunction in the microwave fan. None of the residents within the home were injured during the fire.

The investigation on scene determined that the fire had spread from the kitchen and into the attic, which has resulted in the four residents to be displaced. All four residents had their clothes, needed supplies and Christmas presents salvaged from the scene as they go to alternate lodging.

