ACC Northridge campus lockdown lifted following armed person threat

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community College (ACC) Northridge (NRG) Campus was placed under a lockdown Tuesday morning due to a possible armed person nearby.

At 9:03 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, ACC NRG tweeted that the campus was under a shelter-in-place due to "reports of a possible armed subject near campus."

The tweet detailed that all campus doors will remain closed and locked until further information has been gathered. Students and the public were advised to "stay away from NRG at this time."

ALERT: As of 8:50 am 5/9, ACC Northridge Campus (NRG) is under a shelter-in-place order due to reports of a possible armed subject near campus. All campus doors will remain closed and locked until further notice. Please stay away from NRG at this time. Updates will be posted here — ACC District 🦇 (@accdistrict) May 9, 2023

At 10:22 a.m., ACC NRG reported that the shelter-in-place was lifted due to an "all-clear" from police at 9:50 a.m. All campus activities will resume to normal.

Reports of a "large police presence" were also made on social media at the nearby Harmony School of Science, located at 11800 Stonehollow Dr., which is down the road from ACC NRG and the businesses around it.

The Austin Police Department informed KVUE News that the person has been found but there was no gun.

Large law enforcement presence near Austin community college Northbridge campus. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/3ww9Lpq2Iw — Matt Fernandez (@MattfKVUE) May 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.