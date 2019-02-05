AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Austin Public Health released its study outlining scooter-related injuries in Austin between the months of September and November of last year.

It found that from Sept. 5 to Nov. 30, a total of 271 people were identified to have had potential scooter-related injuries. Of those, 160 were confirmed cases, 32 were probable cases, 46 were suspect cases and 32 were not cases. For one person, the specific vehicle was unknown.

The study defines those cases as follows:

"1. Confirmed: injury related to a rentable dockless electric scooter (e-scooter).

2. Probable: injury related to an electric scooter, not otherwise specified as rentable or dockless.

3. Suspect: information not sufficient to determine if an injury was related to a rental dockless, electric scooter or an electric scooter.

4. Not a case: information sufficient to classify that an injury was NOT related to rentable dockless electric scooter, or the incident occurred outside the City of Austin, or occurred outside the study period."

The report combined the number of confirmed cases (160) and probable (32) to come up with the number 192. Of those individuals, 190 were riding the scooter at the time of their injury and two were non-riders (one pedestrian and one bicyclist).

RELATED:

After another serious scooter crash in Austin, should scooter riders be required to wear helmets?

UT cracks down on scooter speeds with geofencing

Austin officers could soon be able to give $40 tickets to reckless scooter riders



Only 125 out of the 190 riders were interviewed. They are described below:

55% male

9 to 79 years old

48% were aged 18-29

65% were white

22% were Hispanic/Latino

60% resided in Austin at the time of their injury

22 riders resided in other Texas cities

37 were from 22 other states

Two were from international countries

One rider's residence was unknown

33% of riders were injured during their first scooter ride

38% said they would use a scooter again

183 said they were alone on the scooter at the time of incident

Their injuries are described as follows:

48% had head injuries

70% had upper limb injuries

55% had lower limb injuries

18% had chest/abdomen injuries

43% had arm injuries

42% had knee injuries

40% had face injuries

37% had hand injuries

35% sustained a bone fracture (excluding nose/fingers/toes)

Among the bone fractures group, 19% had bone fractures (excluding nose/fingers/toes) involving multiple body regions

Six people (3%) had fractures involving the head

Almost half (80) of the injured riders had an injury that was classified as severe. Those included:

84% bone fractures (excluding nose/fingers/toes)

45% nerve, tendon or ligament injuries

8% spent more than 48 hours in the hospital

5% suffered severe bleeding

1% sustained organ damage

Based on the studies, Austin Public Health proposes the following:

"1) Establish and strengthen injury surveillance related to emerging transportation vehicles. Questions will be asked about the risk of and types of injuries associated with the potential increased use of electric scooters, electric skateboards, unicycles, and Segway-type vehicles. Routine surveillance for injuries will be needed.

2) Increase the frequency and methods of educational messages on safe e-scooter riding practices. These educational messages should emphasize both wearing a helmet and maintaining a safe speed while riding an e-scooter. Educational messages should especially target young adults 18 to 29 years of age."

The full report, which includes additional information on data such as time, location and more, can be viewed here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Four arrested on Texas State campus after president urges students to avoid protestors

Dive team searching for driver who plunged off Port Aransas ferry landing