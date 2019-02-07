AUSTIN, Texas — Fourth of July is Thursday and AAA Texas is here to help you get a safe ride home after a day of celebrating.

While drivers can take a rideshare or cab, they can also turn to the Tipsy Tow service AAA offers to prevent drinking and driving.

According to AAA's website, the service will drive you 10 miles for free starting Thursday at 6 p.m. and ending Friday at 6 a.m. Callers simply request a Tipsy Tow and will receive the free tow and ride home.

"A regular AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched," AAA explained. "For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. The passenger and tow truck driver should agree in advance what the excess mileage charges will be and the method of payment, prior to the tow."

To use this service, you must call 800-222-4357 or 800-AAA-HELP.

For a list of ways to get a safe ride home, click here. Here's a list of Fourth of July events in the Austin area.

