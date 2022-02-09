AAA expects busy Labor Day weekend travel in Texas

According to AAA Texas, 32% of Americans plan to travel over Labor Day weekend. More than 80% of travelers plan to take a road trip.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — AAA Texas is expecting high volumes of travel this Labor Day weekend, and Friday will be the busiest travel day of the weekend.

According to a late-summer survey conducted by AAA, 32% of Americans plan to travel during Labor Day weekend, and 82% of them will travel by automobile.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster told WFAA the number of travelers this year surpasses previous years.

“It’s pretty big for Labor Day,” Armbruster said. “It’s not as big as we would see 4th of July or maybe Memorial Day. Labor Day typically sees the least amount of volume, but it's big.”

Armbruster said the drop in gas prices has led to a busy Labor Day travel weekend. According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Dallas was $3.26 on Friday. Fort Worth’s average gas price was $3.25.