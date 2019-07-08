NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is assisting Animal Control in corralling a zebra that got loose Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the zebra has been making its way across the city and, as of around 6 p.m., was in the area of North Grape Avenue.

Police said the zebra is not from the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo.

NBPD is also being assisted by a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals.

