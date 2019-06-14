AUSTIN, Texas — A mountain lion is on the loose and killing animals in Williamson County.

Now the people impacted are hoping no one else loses any pets or livestock.

Mountain lions generally travel alone, staying within a 100-square-mile radius.

In the Georgetown-Leander area, game wardens are saying there is a mountain lion.

Marya Welch lives in Georgetown and has had some trouble with one of these animals. She recently went outside to find her miniature pet goat torn apart in the corner of her pen.

"She was an African pygmy, and her name was Penny," Welch said. "I just cried my eyes out. She had big dime-size puncture wounds where her throat was. It was devastating to lose her because she was just the sweetest goat."

Welch said she called the game warden in her area. She said he told her, based on Penny's wounds and other recent calls in the area, it was a mountain lion attack.

Mountain lion sightings are rare in this area, but they do happen. A home security camera captured one in January crossing a yard in Leander.

This time, there's been no video proof – but there is plenty of evidence.

"I called my neighbor to let him know that this had happened to my goat and he said, 'I've lost 25 chickens,'" Welch said.

That neighbor is Kance Sefcik, who sells chicken eggs as a part of his business.

"Customers come and buy firewood from me," Sefcik said. "I sell them a few eggs for a good price."

A couple of weeks ago, one of Sefcik's workers forgot to put the chickens up for the night, which caused a major hit to his business.

"They roost in the coup, and they all have their own place," Sefcik said. "I went out of town for business in Louisiana and when I came back, one of my workers forgot to put them up just one night. That one night, something got in there and took about 25 of them."

After talking with a couple of different neighbors, Sefcik figured out what had happened.

"The neighbors over here had 20 chickens and 10 ducks disappear about the same time my chickens did," Sefcik said.

Welch hopes no one else loses a pet like Penny.

"I want to let people know in this area that this thing is here," Welch said.

