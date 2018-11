AUSTIN — A man has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from a reported gunshot wound, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Earlier this afternoon, Austin Police said they were investigating a possible shooting/stabbing at the WoodSpring Suites hotel in the 11000 block of I-35 frontage road.

The call came in at 2:48 p.m., and police were on the scene at 2:50.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV