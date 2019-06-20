AUSTIN, Texas — The first day of summer is this Friday, and we have yet to officially hit 100 degrees in the city of Austin.

Is this normal? When do we normally hit 100 degrees? Have we ever gone an entire summer without hitting 100 degrees?

Here's a few fun facts on Austin's history with 100-degree days using 20-year averages:

Greatest number of 100-degree days in one year: 90 in 2011

Average date of the first 100-degree day: June 29

Average date of the last 100-degree day: Sept. 1

Earliest 100-degree day: May 4 (1984)

Latest 100-degree day: Oct. 2 (1938)

Years without a 100-degree day: 10 (1987, 1979, 1975, 1973, 1968, 1919, 1908, 1907, 1906, 1904)

So, will we make it through 2019 without hitting 100 degrees in Austin?

Doubtful.

Summer still has a long way to go. The bountiful rains we've received earlier in the year has made the soils moist, which helps keep temperatures (relatively) cool for a while.

But, as we enter the true dog days of summer of July and August and we see more drier days than rainy days, our first 100-degree day will be upon us sooner than later.

