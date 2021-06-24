x
A closer look at the city of Austin's murder rate

We took a closer a look at Austin's homicide rate over the last 22 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's been a lot of talk about an uptick in crime in Austin, so we wanted to put the numbers in perspective.

Here's a look at Austin's homicide rate, per capita.

So far this year, there have been 41 homicides. That's about four (3.99) homicides for every 100,000 people who live here. That number is likely to go up as the year goes on.

Last year, the homicide rate was about 4.6. And the highest homicide rate per capita Austin has seen in the past 20 years was in 2010.

Here's a closer look at the rate over the last 22 years:

  • 2000 – 4.57
  • 2001 – 3.88
  • 2002 – 3.67
  • 2003 – 3.93
  • 2004 – 3.90
  • 2005 – 3.71
  • 2006 – 2.78
  • 2007 – 4.08
  • 2008 – 3.06
  • 2009 – 2.84
  • 2010 – 4.81

  • 2011 – 3.45
  • 2012 – 3.72
  • 2013 – 3.04
  • 2014 – 3.64
  • 2015 – 2.55
  • 2016 – 4.21
  • 2017 – 2.63
  • 2018 – 3.31
  • 2019 – 3.25
  • 2020 – 4.67
  • 2021 – 3.99

