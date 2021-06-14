Man drowns at Canyon Lake; body recovered after multi-agency search

The man, identified as Celestin Mc-angy, went missing on Sunday after he reportedly fell off a boat and went underwater

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Law enforcement in Comal County says a man who went missing in Canyon Lake has drowned. A multiple-agency search was underway Sunday night after the Comal County received a call for a man who fell off the boat and went underwater.

The victim, identified by CCSO as Celestin Mc-angy, 26, was recovered by the San Marcos SMART team at around 11:30 p.m. This is the fourth drowning at Canyon Lake in recent months.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday at 7:34 p.m., Comal County ESD said, "Canyon Lake firefighters, Comal County Sheriff Officers and Texas Game Wardens currently searching for a missing 26-year-old male on Canyon Lake near Boat Ramp 7."

The search for another man is underway in nearby Guadalupe County. He also went missing on Sunday after being swept away in the Guadalupe River while trying to rescue his two sons. A woman who went into the river to assist in the rescue of the boys who also tried to help the father was found dead on Sunday evening.