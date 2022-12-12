"Just keep learning. You never know what you can do. I never dreamed I could do this."

GENESEO, Ill. — A local 90-year-old woman is set to graduate from Northern Illinois University after near-70-year hiatus from school.

Joyce DeFauw, from Geneseo, will be receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU when she walks across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11.

DeFauw's journey began in 1951 when she began her freshman year at the university.



"At that time, Northern was known as a teacher's college, rather than a university," DeFauw said.

She originally studied early elementary education, then switched to home economics because she felt it was a better fit for her. Before completing her degree, her life changed.

"Then there was this man at my church that kind of caught my eye," DeFauw said. "Apparently, I caught his. So, he would come in at work, and then we decided to get married."

DeFauw had nine kids, eight of which are still living. DeFauw has since been widowed twice.

After her hiatus, her family encouraged her to go back to school.

"They bought me a computer, which is the only way I could go to school," DeFauw said. "I live in a retirement facility, and I had hip surgery, so I had to recover from that."

And so she returned online in 2019, working from her retirement facility. DeFauw's oldest daughter, Terri Hock, is very proud of her mom's achievements.

"I am very blessed with this woman who's been in my life and the example she has given to all of us," Hock said.

Joyce leaves one piece of advice for all students young and old.

"Just keep learning. You never know what you can do. I never dreamed I could do this."

DeFauw is originally from Geneseo, and most of her family resides in the Quad Cities.

