AUSTIN, Texas — Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 16. If you haven't made any plans with dad yet, then this list is worth reading over.

From food, cars and exercise, here are some fun ways you can celebrate with your dad in Austin.

19th Annual Father's Day Antique Automobile Show

Hosted by the Antique Automobile Club of America, this event is completely free to enter and view for the public. This event will be happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 16 at 701 W. 51st St. Fathers can be sure to enjoy more than 300 classic rides to admire over. There will even be an acoustic bluegrass music jam open to all musician levels.

Father's Day at Topgolf Austin

Topgolf is offering two packages to celebrate all dads. Both will include two hours of gameplay. Be sure to make a reservation because packages sell out fast. More information can be found here.

Dog Father's Day at Upstairs at Caroline

Upstairs at Caroline will celebrate dog fathers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16 with $4 draft beers and $7 Forty Creek old fashioned drinks. If dog dads bring their pup, they will receive 25% off their visit. Find out how to snag your pooch a special treat.

Austin Animal Center Father's Day Adoption Weekend

If you're not a dog dad or feline father, but would like to be, then stop by the Austin Animal Center. From now until Father's Day, all animal adoptions will be $10.

Pluckers Father's Day Special

Dads eat free at all Pluckers locations by showing their Pluckers Club membership on their Pluckers mobile app. Fathers will be able to enjoy a complimentary entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage on June 16.

Friends & Allies Father's Day Ride

If your dad wants to get an early workout in, Friends & Allies Brewing will host their second annual Father's Day Bikes & Beer Bash. Register by Saturday, June 15 and wake up early for the 40-mile bike ride. There will be pint glasses, cold beer and food from Wholly Cow Burgers afterward.

Father's skate for free at Austin Roller Rink

Fathers can enjoy free skating at Austin Roller Rink on June 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DadBod: A free Father's Day workout and lunch

Onnit Gym will host a free and open-to-all event on June 16. Beginning at 9 a.m. a boxing-inspired bodyweight workout will be taught, followed by free lunch until noon.

Father's Day dance party

The dance party, also known as 'Daddy's Groove', will be located at The Drafting Room on Rainey Street. Fathers will be able to enjoy funky music from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 16 by music artists Mark Denim, NAMŪH, Woke Bloke and Boogietraxx.

