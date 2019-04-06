AUSTIN, Texas — A missing 8-year-old has returned home safely, but her older sister is still missing, police said Tuesday morning.

Mariah Cardenas, 13, and Savanah Frausto, 8, were originally last seen in the 10100 block of Brownie Drive on Sunday, police said. Frausto returned home Tuesday morning, but Cardenas has not.

Investigators said Cardenas ran away from home Sunday and took her sister with her.

Cardenas is described as Hispanic, 5 foot, 3 inches, 130 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.