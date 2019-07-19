AUSTIN, Texas — Eight people have been hospitalized following a multiple vehicle crash in Central Austin Friday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted around 4:11 p.m. that ATCEMS and Austin Fire crews were responding to a crash at approximately the 4600 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on 46th Street and N. Lamar and involved three vehicles. ATCEMS medics told the Statesman that at least one person had to be rescued after being pinned inside their vehicle.

ATCEMS tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that eight total patients were transported to area hospitals. Authorities have not provided information on the extent of any of the patients' injuries.

According to the Statesman, northbound Lamar was temporarily closed while crews responded to the crash but it has since reopened.

