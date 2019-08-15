AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin's heat climbs higher, so does the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) response count.

The city has experienced multiple heat advisories over the past week while the temperature has been steadily reaching over 100 degrees.

ATCEMS recently tweeted that it has responded to 18 heat-related incidents since Wednesday, bringing its total to 77 responses since a week prior.

Calls that have been made were for seizures, fainting, chest pain and environmental exposure.

Commander Mike Benavides of ATCEMS suggests multiple ways to avoid these situations.

Pre-hydrate: Before going out for your activity, make sure you are hydrating before you go outside.

Before going out for your activity, make sure you are hydrating before you go outside. Remain hydrated: As you are outside and being active, make sure to keep up your hydration.

As you are outside and being active, make sure to keep up your hydration. Take timed breaks : Make sure to not stay out too long and take breaks in air conditioning or in the shade.

: Make sure to not stay out too long and take breaks in air conditioning or in the shade. Be aware: Look out for the general population along with the vulnerable population like the elderly, children and pets.

Keep these tips in mind and also look out for others as you're out and about.

