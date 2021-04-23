National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels will be in attendance, speaking on the case after the release of the footage.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The request to release the body camera footage of Andrew Brown, Jr. is being answered after Brown was shot and killed in Elizabeth City during a drug-related search and arrest warrant.

According to the attorneys for Brown's family, they will be viewing the body camera video on Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

Around that time, the Elizabeth City community started gathering to hear the family's response to the video.

Community members in Elizabeth City now filling in behind the press crews - all waiting on a response from Andrew Brown’s family/attorneys after they see the body camera footage of Brown’s death. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/KVh4yFTiCs — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 26, 2021

“What you tell them as painful as this is going to be it is necessary that we have transparency to get to the truth. Because the truth is the foundation for justice," said National Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump.

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels will be in attendance, speaking on the case after the release of the footage.

“You know it’s something bad on that video if they put seven deputies on administrative leave, two deputies resigned and another took early retirement. There’s something on that video that they are trying to delay releasing that video because they don’t want us to see it," said Crump.

This is happening after a Pasquotank County sheriff and Chief Deputy asked NCSBI if the release of the body camera footage would impede their investigation on Saturday.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he will petition the court Monday to release the body camera footage if NCSBI will not release it.

According to Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett, seven deputies are on paid administrative leave, while three have resigned from their positions. One of those resignations was a retirement option.

The three resignations were unrelated to the shooting, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff's Administrative Assistant Heather Carawan.

Pasquotank County only has about 55 sworn deputies total, according to Maj. Aaron Wallio with the Sheriff's Office.

The disclosure comes as calls increase for the release of deputy body camera footage amid signs that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away.

"He was driving off, trying to get away," said neighbor Demetria Williams, who said she witnessed the shooting Wednesday morning.

Williams, who said she knew Brown for many years, said law enforcement parked a car in Brown's driveway in order to block his exit. She said Brown drove through his yard, when deputies opened fire. At the scene, tire marks can still be seen where witnesses say Brown tried to drive away.

The sound of gunshots prompted Williams to come outside, and she is glad she was there to witness the shooting, as calls grow for the release of the body camera footage.

"Justice can't be served if they are sweeping things under the rug," she said. "Why not release [the video]?"

Gov. Roy Cooper was among those calling for the swift release of the body camera footage, saying that initial reports of what happened “are tragic and extremely concerning.”

Initial reports of the shooting in Elizabeth City and death of Andrew Brown, Jr. this week are tragic and extremely concerning. The body camera footage should be made public as quickly as possible and the SBI should investigate thoroughly to ensure accountability. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 23, 2021

North Carolina law requires a court order to release bodycam footage. On Friday Elizabeth City Council voted 5-0 to officially request the sheriff's deputy body camera video of Brown's death.

When asked in a text if the body camera footage could be released in a couple of days, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten replied, "We are trying."

Brown's car crashed into a tree in Michael Gordon's yard.

Gordon showed 13News Now where a bullet pierced through his living room and into the kitchen. A bullet hole rests right above a loveseat where Gordon's wife normally sits, but she was at work.

Gordon, a veteran, was visiting his brother.

“I just thank God we weren’t here," he said.